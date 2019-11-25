Nicole Has ‘No Plans’ To Marry Azan After Leaving ’90 Day Fiancé:’ ‘They Fight A Lot’ Nafziger hasn’t seen her fiancé Tefou in nearly two years.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou will no longer film for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After – and it looks like viewers won’t miss much. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Nicole and Azan currently have no wedding date.

“They have no plans for a wedding,” a source told Radar. “He can’t get a visa. She’s talked about going back to Morocco, but she doesn’t have money. She has to save.”

The insider added how their relationship has been strained recently.

“It’ll be two years since they’ve seen each other,” the insider said. “They still talk occasionally, but there have been a lot of fights between them on the phone.”

The source continued, “The family is surprised they’re still together.”

In September, Nicole revealed over social media that the two are leaving the series.

“They’re tired of being harassed,” the insider said of their decision to leave the show. “It was Nicole’s decision. They have no intention right now of going back on the program.”

As for Nicole’s post-90 Day Fiancé life, she used the money from the series to rent an apartment for her and daughter May.

On the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nicole regretted calling off their wedding in Morocco. At the time, they chose to not move forward with the nuptials because of the expense. Instead, they used the money for the wedding to open a beauty store in Morocco.

“I didn’t think I would be here this long,” she said last season, as she planned to live in Morocco until they could get his Visa to live in America approved. “I wish we had gotten married to just have it on paper or something. I’ve been waiting so long to finally be his wife. I guess it just wasn’t the right time.”

She admitted in her confessional that they never opened up the beauty store.

“We argue a lot, but what couple doesn’t?” she said to her sister on the show. “We have challenges. It’s so hard. The distance sometimes has put a lot of hard times on us. I want to see Azan in person as soon as possible so we can figure things out and move on.”