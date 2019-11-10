'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels Charged With 2nd Degree Assault For Alleged Fight With Candiace Dillard Cameras were reportedly rolling during the attack!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is facing some serious charges after a dinner party gone wrong.

The reality star, 36, has been charged with second-degree assault for reportedly fighting co-star Candiace Dillard, as PEOPLE has reported.

The alleged attack was said to have occurred at a dinner party while the cameras were rolling. As the RHOP cast members socialized, a source told PEOPLE, Monique allegedly grabbed Candiace’s hair and brought her down to the floor.

Candiace, 32, later filed a complaint with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland on November 7, according to court records obtained by the site.

The court’s commissioner found probable cause in the charge, and if the judge agrees, Monique could possibly face jail time.

A summons issued against the reality star says she’s slated to appear in court on December 23.

Attorneys from both sides of the case spoke to PEOPLE on behalf of their clients.

“At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out. We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family,” Dillard’s lawyer James L. Walker said in a statement.

“The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace, as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously.”

“The summons to court charge of Second Degree Assault is just one step below first-degree assault and must be taken very seriously. This behavior has no place in our society,” Walker continued, before asking the public to “respect the privacy of the parties and allow the Montgomery County District Court to exercise its duty here to protect victims like Candiace.”

Monique’s attorney A. Scott Bolden asserted that Dillard’s claims are “completely one-sided, inaccurate, and unwarranted.”

He insisted his client acted in defense against Dillard, whose “aggressive, belligerent and threatening behavior” he said has been documented on the Bravo reality show.

“If this event occurred during taping of the show, I am confident that the video will bear all of this out. My client has every right to file for a counter criminal summons, as well, and will consider doing so, while fully defending herself in this action that has been filed with the Court,” Bolden told PEOPLE. “Either way, I am confident that she will prevail on this matter. Going forward, we hope that Ms. Dillard seeks the help she needs to avoid creating these kinds of unsafe and unfortunate circumstances in and outside of the workplace.”

The RHOP stars’ friendship began in season 3 when Dillard joined the franchise. Their short-lived bond fell apart the following season when Monique took issue with Candiace questioning cast mate Ashley Darby‘s decision to drink while she worked on having a child.

The couple made up during the reunion, but sadly, it appears they have fallen out again!