Kentucky Woman Accused of Murdering Roommate Is A Porn Star Danelle Powell struck LeeAnna Brumley with a hatchet and burned her body, police say.

The Kentucky woman who has been arrested for the murder of her roommate is a porn star, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Danelle N. Powell, 33, has been accused of shooting mother of two LeeAnna Brumley, 25, and striking her with a hatchet. Powell then allegedly set her victim’s body on fire.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Karl Clinard, Brumley’s remains were discovered in a field off Charter Oaks Road in northern Pulaski County.

Powell, who goes by her porn star name, Kelsey Michaels, has appeared in erotic films and videos since 2005, according to her IMDB profile.

She describes herself as a person who does “allot [sic] of things on impulse.”

“I love living on the edge, its [sic] more fun that way to just feel that adrenaline rush,” she wrote. “I don’t like to take the path that everyone else does. I love to stand out…. If you ask my friends they will tell you, you never know what to expect from me.”

Brumley was first reported missing on May 22.

In a press conference, PCSO detective Lt. Bobby Jones said investigators believe she was killed on that same date.

Powell appeared at the Pulaski District Court on Friday, November 22 where she pled not guilty for murder.

Brumley’s mother, Anita Duggins Helton explained that her daughter had battled addiction and frequently slept on friends’ couches. Brumley had been living with Powell at the residence of Gerald Avalon Hendricks, 53, up until her disappearance.

“At some point, LeeAnna Brumley was led away from that residence, led to a rural area in northern Pulaski county. The information that we got [was] that she was shot, and then struck in the head with a hatchet, and then burned,” Lt. Jones said. “It was brutal circumstances that she went through.”

Powell is currently detained in the Pulaski County Detention Center without bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this Wednesday, November 20.

Brumley leaves behind two children.