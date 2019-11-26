Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Watch Out, Chrishell! Justin Hartley’s Nasty First Divorce From Ex Lindsay Exposed ‘This is Us’ star filed to end his second marriage to Stause after only two years.

Justin Hartley ended his marriage to Chrishell Stause after only two years – but he was involved in another divorce battle years prior. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the This is Us star’s nasty divorce from first wife Lindsay Hartley.

In court papers obtained from Los Angeles Superior Court, Lindsay filed for divorce from Justin, 42, after nearly eight years of marriage on April 23, 2012, citing irreconcilable differences.

She requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Isabella, who was 7 at the time of the filing, with primary physical residence at her home.

She also requested spousal support.

Lindsay explained the parties are in mediation and expect to resolve all property issues by stipulated judgment.

But in Lindsay’s amended petition, their divorce turned contentious. She asked for physical custody of their daughter and to share joint legal custody. She requested he get visitation.

She also asked that he pay attorney’s fees.

As for property, she requested their Los Angeles home, which she claimed she purchased prior to their marriage, any and all jewelry in her possession, any and all furniture owned prior to marriage and received during marriage by gift, any and all earnings and accumulations acquired after the date of separation, and more.

In Justin’s response filed on August 31, 2012, he requested joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

He asked his estranged wife to pay for attorney’s fees and for the court to terminate her ability to receive spousal support. He also requested spousal support from her.

But then on August 7, 2014, a declaration for an uncontested dissolution was filed, meaning the parties mutually came to an agreement.

In the judgment filed on December 26, 2014, Justin was awarded household furnishings, art and appliances in his possession, jewelry, clothing and other personal possessions, one-half of the single family Los Angeles residence, one half of a Wells Fargo account, one half of a Schwab account and more.

Lindsay was granted household furnishings, art and appliances in her possession, her engagement ring, wedding ring, a necklace, bracelet and rings she received as a gift. She also received one-half of the Los Angeles home, one-half of the Fidelity Investments account, one-half of the loan-out corporation Just Say, Inc and more.

He was ordered to pay his ex 12 percent of his gross earnings earned each month from the effective date until April 23, 2016 as spousal support. She was also ordered to pay 12 percent of her gross earnings earned each month until the same date.

As for custody, the parties were awarded joint legal custody of Isabella.

Because they are both working professional actors, they explained how they are unable to establish a definitive custody schedule.

“However, the parties agree that they will make every effort to cooperate with one another throughout Isabella’s minority to split physical custodial time with Isabella as close to 50/50 as possible,” the judgment read.

Each party is entitled to two consecutive weeks with her in the summer. They will have equal parental rights legal and custodial.

For child support, Justin and Lindsay shall pay each other eight percent of their gross earnings earned each month from the effective date until April 23, 2016.

After April 23, 2016, they are to pay each other 12 percent of their gross earnings earned each month. They are to pay one-half of Isabella’s private school tuition.

The actors agreed to pay for their own attorneys’ fees.

As Radar reported, Justin filed for divorce from Chrishell on November 22 after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. They have no children together.