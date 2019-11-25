Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin Hartley's Family 'Blindsided' By Sudden Divorce From Wife Chrishell Stause 'This Is Us' star was married for only 2 years before filing papers.

Justin Hartley shocked fans by filing for divorce from his wife of only two years last week, and now RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned his family was “blindsided” by the breakup as well!

According to an insider, the This Is Us star’s family never saw his split with Chrishell Stause coming.

“They were shocked,” the source revealed.

The breakup bombshell came as a blow also to him, as the two seemed perfectly happy just one week ago while attending a Golden Globe Party.

In papers, Hartley said the now former couple secretly split back in early July.

But Hartley’s final post of Stause was on July 21, in which he wished her a happy birthday.

The caption read: “Let’s all wish this young gem of a human a very happy birthday! To many more years of love and laughs!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @chrishellhartley!!!”

The actor, 42, filed documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 22.

Hartley cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce from Stause, 38.

Hartley is asking the court that he pay no spousal support. In addition, he is asking that his wife pay all her legal fees.

Stause is known for her role on the Netflix show Selling Sunset, and she was a long-time cast member of the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

They have no children together. Hartley has one daughter from his previous marriage to Passions soap star Lindsay Korman, whom he divorced in 2012.

As Radar readers know, before his big break on This Is Us, Hartley had his share of financial troubles.

He was hit with a state tax lien for $17,417.99 in May 2010 for not paying his taxes in 2007, according to documents obtained by Radar. He paid off the debt later that month.