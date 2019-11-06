Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ian Ziering's Wife Asks For 'Physical Custody' Of Kids Amid Divorce Read the shocking court documents as the '90210' star's marriage fails.

Ian Ziering‘s wife is asking for “physical custody” of their two shared children amid their divorce, according to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

Erin Ludwig is asking the judge to grant her “physical custody” of Mia, 8, and Penna, 6, but has requested she and the 90210 star have joint “legal custody” of the minor children.

Ludwig is also asking for spousal support but is requesting Ziering doesn’t get any from her, according to the papers filed in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and obtained exclusively by Radar.

The mommy blogger also noted “irreconcilable differences” for the reason of ending the marriage.

A source previously told Radar exclusively the split was getting “ugly” and that the actor, 55, and his estranged wife, 39, had been “fighting a lot.”

Ludwig posted about the divorce on October 31.

“After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ziering also announced they were ending their marriage on his Instagram on October 31.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” he wrote.

“With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart.”

He continued: “She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

The split eerily echoes Ziering’s storyline on the BH90210 reboot, where his character Steve Sanders and his wife break up.