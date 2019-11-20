Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On The Mend! ‘Elvis Duran & The Morning Show’s Straight Nate ‘Feeling Good’ After Stroke Radio host Duran revealed the co-host's condition is improving.

Elvis Duran gave an update on co-star Nate “Straight Nate” Marino after he suffered another stroke – and the news is good. On the Wednesday, November 20 episode of Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, Duran revealed the co-host is on the mend.

“He’s been feeling good and being great and smiling and happy,” he said. “They believe he’s had another event. But the difference is this time he’s communicating with us. They’re working through it smartly. He’s with the best doctors. He’s good. They’re keeping an eye on him.”

Duran added that they have been communicating with Marino.

“We miss him,” he said. “He was in such great spirits leading up to Monday night. They’re still trying to figure it out. He just sent me a text, ‘Go to commercial!’ The guy never stops!”

On the Tuesday, November 19 episode, Duran delivered the sad news.

“So I got a text early this morning from Heather, who is Nate’s girlfriend,” Duran said. “She said Nate is in the hospital. I spoke with him, and that was great. He’s not doing well. He’s going to do fine. I know he will. I know he’ll be great.”

He continued, “He had a stroke last year and this was along the same lines of a stroke. He’s being taken care of by some great people, including Heather. Thank God for Heather.”

He ended the segment with, “I know he’ll be fine, I just know it.”

Straight Nate suffered a stroke in October 2018. The stroke was caused by heart complications from a surgery he underwent years prior.

“Back in October, I had a stroke and left me no ill or lingering affects from it,” Marino said on a January 2019 episode. “I’m finding out why I had a stroke, they determined that my heart, which I had heart surgery when I was younger, hasn’t healed properly. It has developed other issues. I have to have open heart surgery next week.”

Marino took a month off for the surgery.