Stepmom Cuts Brit Aristocrat From Will & Leaves Millions To Interior Decorator Friends, Reports Say Earl Bathurst is reportedly left with nothing!

Earl Bathurst has only been left with memories of his late stepmother as he was excluded from her will, the Daily Mail reported.

The Anglo American has no rights to her $42 million fortune, but a pair of interior decorators does.

Prior to the death of Gloria, Dowager Countess Bathurst last Christmas, the 90-year-old bestowed her 15,000 acre estate to designers Grant White and Geoffrey Bradfield, but to the Lord, she left nothing.

Countess and Earl have long had tension between them.

When the Countess waived her citizenship to avoid paying taxes, Earl disapproved of her actions, blaming it on a “lack of standards.”

Following the death of his father, he inherited the house and title, but Gloria tried to seek “use and enjoyment” of family portraits and antiques. Her efforts were unsuccessful.

Lord Bathurst also expressed his feelings towards Gloria’s behavior after she married his father Henry. He believed she aimed to take advantage and “was happy to use the family name.”. “It was just disappointing that she could not follow in the manners, standards and loyalty of the family of the past,” he told the Daily Mail.

According to the site, he openly acknowledged he was always aware of his troubled relationship with the Countess.

“It was no secret that my stepmother, Gloria, and I did not see eye to eye, despite a number of attempted reconciliations being made, all of which were thrown back in our faces,” he said.

Now, the Countess’ decision to leave him out the will further confirms the severity of the issues she and Lord Bathurst had with each other

“The Countess’s will has left the whole estate in deep shock,” a Daily Mail source said.

“While it was known that Gloria had her differences with her stepson, no one thought she would cut him out of her legacy entirely.”