Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Child Star Tragedy! Rising Actress Laurel Griggs Dead At 13 The Broadway baby passed away after an asthma attack.

Laurel Griggs, a rising New York City child actress who was making her mark on Broadway, has reportedly died.

An obituary from the Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City says the 13-year-old passed away on Tuesday, November 5. While the cause of death was initially unknown, The Post later learned she died after suffering a massive asthma attack.

According to the young star’s grandfather David Rivlin, she was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, but doctors’ attempts to save her were unsuccessful.

“The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all,” Rivlin said in a Facebook message. “Acting was a just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future.”

Griggs had a few appearances on Saturday Night Live, but it’s on Broadway where her headway as an actress was more noticeable.

At just six years old, Griggs made her Broadway debut alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 2013 production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” She then joined the cast of “Once, the musical” as Ivanka. Her 17-month run made her the longest-running actress to play the role.

Grigg’s fellow performers have since reacted to the news of the teen’s death on social media.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters,” actress Eliza Holland Madore, who also played Ivanka in “Once,” wrote. “Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh.”

Actor Lucas Papaelias took to Instagram with his own touching tribute. “My @oncemusical family tragically lost one of our youngest members this past week,” he wrote. “We are heartbroken & devastated… We will never forget this sweet, talented, young soul.”

Griggs lived with her parents in New York City where she attended the Clinton School in the Chelsea neighborhood and took on two acting gigs.

Her funeral service, according to the obituary, was on Friday, November 8, but her family said a remembrance service will be held on Sunday afternoon.

Donations in Griggs’ memory go towards Broadway Cares, a nonprofit that raises money for AIDS-related purposes.