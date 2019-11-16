'Bachelor' Stars & Models Celebrate Avec Les Filles In Stylish VIP Bash

Bachelor stars joined fashion A-listers to celebrate AVEC LES FILLES’ “Past, Present, Future” event this week.

Fan-favorites Tyler Cameron and Hannah Godwin — otherwise known as “Hannah G” — joined models Coco Rocha, Sophie Sumner, and more for an evening of stylish fun.

On Thursday, November 14, VIP attendees gathered at at Naked Retail’s Soho-based pop-up shop. In a pink-themed night inspired by the “Paris-meets-LA It-girl” aesthetic, the celebrities posed for photos, sipped bubbly and rosé from Champagne Ayala, and enjoyed delicious sweets, all while interacting with fans.

Instagram-worthy decorations included a Girls Girls Girls neon sign — inspired by the brand itself, whose French name means “with the girls” — and an extravagant macaron tower from Ladurée.

The star-studded event showcased the contemporary fashion label’s FW19 collection, in which every piece is a symbol of impeccable tailoring, sophistication design, and vibrant, chic style. Guests also got to see a sneak peek of what’s in store for the upcoming collection, Antoinette, which was inspired by 18th century Versailles and military uniforms throughout time to create a juxtaposition of two worlds that push a modern point of view.

At the bash, up-and-coming model Godwin coached Cameron — also a male model — on his best angles. The Bachelor hunk was all smiles flaunting his cool look, just weeks after his split from Victoria’s Secret angel Gigi Hadid.

Beauty was ever-present at AVEC LES FILLES’ event. Throughout the evening, models strutted around showing off textured, tousled hair styled by Jamie Lynn Capilli of The Kin Room, and glossy, fresh makeup by Glamsquad. DJ Robin provided the upbeat music of the night.