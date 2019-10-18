Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tamron Hall Denies Dealing Cocaine, But Admits Making ‘Bad Judgment Call’ Talk show host confessed she was in a ‘bad situation’ when she was 19.

Tamron Hall denied that she dealt drugs after a report claimed she admitted to “facilitating” the sale of cocaine when she was a teenager.

The talk show host released a statement saying: “I never dealt drugs.”

The Daily Mail reported that when Hall taped her new talk show on Tuesday she confessed to “facilitating” the sale of cocaine and producers were “left scrambling to edit” her show because she “confessed to viewers she used to facilitate selling cocaine when she was a teenager.”

“During an interview with prison rights advocate Topeka Sam, I shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19,” Hall said in her statement.

Hall admitted that the show edited her statement and she gave details about the situation.

“I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgement call that could have turned worse,” she said.

“I say but for the grace of God, there go I. It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made.

“For legal reasons a portion of that segment was edited from the show. I hope my show can be a forum for sharing stories without shame or judgement, including a conversation we’re having Friday on opioid addiction.”

Hall launched her talk show in Sept. 2019 after leaving NBC when she claimed they “fired” her to make room for Megyn Kelly’s talk show.