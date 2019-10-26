NeNe Leakes 'Spit Across The Table' At Kenya Moore In Blowout Fight & Had To Be 'Physically Restrained'

NeNe Leakes 'Spit Across The Table' At Kenya Moore In Blowout Fight & Had To Be 'Physically Restrained' 'RHOA' drama continues as the cast films in Greece.

The drama between Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes may have finally reached the level of assault. While the cast was recently filming in Greece, NeNe spent a good portion of that time enlightening Kenya with what she called, “disturbing details” about her troubled marriage to Marc Daly, gossip writer A.J. Benza can report in his Fame column exclusively on RadarOnline.com.

But the real drama began when Kenya waved away complaints that she may be lying about her allegations that Marc enjoyed extra-marital affairs behind her back.

Sources tell Fame, NeNe spit across a table at Kenya and had to be physically restrained. But separating the two wasn’t enough. NeNe continued to taunt Kenya the rest of the trip, telling her Marc would phone her – while married – and complain that he “hated” being married and “couldn’t take another second” with Kenya.

“It was a rough trip for Kenya,” a source tells Fame. “She was trying to make her marriage work, and then to find out Marc was calling her arch nemesis and enemy and that hurts Kenya more than she cares to admit.”

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have been going strong for over a year.

Part of their success has to do with something Chalamet begged Depp never to do – bring up his performance in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York. Chalamet, who donated his salary on the movie to #MeToo-related charities, doesn’t like anyone to bring up his performance in the film or it’s director for that matter.

But the reason might be more business than personal. “Timothee and his team are convinced there is another Oscar nomination coming for his work on The King,” said a source about the film he stars in with Depp. “They are desperate to distance themselves from Woody’s film. They want Hollywood to forget he ever made a film for Woody Allen.”

Even though Gwen Stefani will be honored with the 2019 Fashion Icon Award at the upcoming E! People’s Choice Awards, there is no doubt she wasn’t the network’s first choice.

Sources tell Fame, the network was turned down by Harry Styles and Ariana Grande, before they had to scramble and reach out to the 50-year singer at the last minute.

“Stefani does have two long-running fashion lines in L.A.M.B. and its sister label Harajuku Lovers,” a source said, “But the network really wanted to go with a younger dynamic.” No word on why Styles and Grande passed.

If Caitlyn Jenner has her way, you won’t be seeing billionaire-daughter, Kylie Jenner, showing off her pricey cars, designer bags and boujee lifestyle on social media anytime soon.

Jenner, 69, wasn’t thrilled when she saw Kylie flaunting her new $3 million Bugati Chiron to her 147 million Instagram followers and quickly had her pump the brakes after a phone call.

Jenner – who has also showed off her two Range Rovers, Rolls Royce, Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari – was quick to delete the pic after the dress down followed scores of fans chastising her.

“Caitlyn is all about letting the girls be girls, but she’s still their father,” a source tells Fame. “As soon as she saw that post she let her know maybe it’s time to slow down with all the excess crap.”