Michael Douglas' Son Cameron Slams Actor For Setting Him Up In Evil 'Kidnapping' Plot Recovering drug addict reveals moment his famous father left him ‘crushed & betrayed.

Michael Douglas’ recovering addict son, Cameron, slammed the legendary actor for plotting a fake kidnapping scheme in an effort to scare him years ago, RadarOnline.com learned.

In Cameron’s new memoir, Long Way Home, the 40-year-old recalls a terrifying experience where his famous father had him cornered like an “animal” by three large men on the streets of New York City. The run-in occurred in 2004, when Cameron was deep into his years-long addiction of abusing liquid cocaine and heroin.

Cameron confesses he was “excited” and “optimistic” about mending his relationship with the Fatal Attraction actor in September 2004. He brought his dog, Junior, along with him for the talk, but was suddenly surprised when Michael began berating him.

“Cameron, you’re f**ked up,” Michael said, according to Cameron, before attempting to convince him that his girlfriend, Erin, was an “enabler” of his bad drug habits.

The actor’s son wrote that he then opened up to Michael for a half hour, claiming he agreed it was time to “straighten up and get my life figured out.” The Academy Award-winner then confronted Cameron about moving home to Los Angeles, despite his recent relocation to the Big Apple.

Michael then asked to walk Cameron’s dog. Meanwhile, the recovering addict claimed he was tailed by “a big guy” and “two more hulking dudes.”

“One of them is the guy who I saw on the Upper East Side a few days ago, watching me and Erin fight,” Cameron wrote. “Dad is now on the far side of the sidewalk, and as the three guys surround me, I go into fight-or-flight mode.”

The three men tried “to reason with me,” Cameron recalled, adding that he responded with threats. Seconds later, the three men “looked at Dad and shake their heads, like, We’re calling it off,’” Cameron wrote.

The horrific encounter led Cameron to believe his dad was trying to scare him – and in an attempt, walk away with his dog. The troubled son then confessed to calling Michael a “f**king p***y.”

“I am furious and really hurt,” Cameron wrote of the fake kidnapping heist. “The fact that Dad is motivated by concern doesn’t matter to me. I feel crushed and betrayed.”

The incident left the father-son duo “increasingly detached.”

Also in the memoir, Cameron revealed shocking family secrets about his father’s own substance abuse. He recalled fond memories of his father routinely taking him out to breakfast on top of a Sunset Boulevard hotel in Los Angeles. However, it wasn’t exactly a bonding experience.

“I didn’t know it then, but Dad was partying heavily through the 1980s,” Cameron wrote. “In hindsight, it’s obvious to me that those were mornings-after, when he’d been out all night.”

The legendary actor was also accused by his own son of allowing him to smoke cigarettes in his home at a young age. While this made Cameron “feel good,” he recalled Michael consistently reminding him that they weren’t friends.

“I’m your father, not your friend,” Cameron claimed Michael would tell him.

The recovering addict also confessed that he and his mother, Diandra Luker, were afraid of the actor’s own outbursts.

“Dad’s temper, when he and Mom were still together, scared me,” Cameron wrote.

The troubled son confessed that he “walked on eggshells” and lived in “a persistent low-grade anxiety about provoking his wrath.”

As Radar readers know, Cameron was sentenced to five years in prison after a 2009 Drug Enforcement Administration sting operation caught him selling meth and cocaine. The sentence was extended by another five years after he was charged with possession of drugs behind bars.

Fast-forward to today, and Cameron lives with his girlfriend Viviane Thibes, 41, whom he has a 22-month-old daughter with. In his memoir, Cameron reveals Michael did not react with excitement when he first learned he would become a grandfather.

It wasn’t until two days after Cameron dropped the baby news that Michael and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, congratulated him.

“I just needed a little time to digest the news, Cam,” the son claimed his father said.

Radar has reached out to Michael for comment. Long Way Home hits shelves October 22.