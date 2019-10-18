Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HGTV Star Christopher Dionne Found Guilty Of Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl In His Home He faces up to 25 years in prison for risk of injury and fourth-degree sex assault.

HGTV star Christopher Dionne has been found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old girl in his home – and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about how those close to him are reacting to the verdict.

Dionne, 37, appeared in New London Judicial District Court in Connecticut on Wednesday, October 16, where the jury’s verdict was read aloud in front of his and his alleged victim’s families. The aspiring home improvement star was found guilty of risk of injury to a minor and fourth-degree sexual assault after his case went to trial earlier this month, according to local reports.

As Radar previously reported, Dionne turned himself into police in March 2018 after a 10-year-old female victim alerted police of the alleged child molestation. Dionne was arrested and entered a not guilty plea to the two charges.

Dionne previously starred in a pilot of Family Flip on HGTV with his twin brother, Michael. Now a source close to both Dionne and the victim’s families tells Radar the guilty verdict is “sad for everybody.”

“People in Chris’ hometown cannot believe he’s guilty,” the insider said.

According to a report, the sexual assault allegedly occurred when the young girl was staying in his Old Lyme home with his two kids – who were her friends – for a sleepover. As the girl slept on the couch, Dionne allegedly went over to her and asked her if she wanted to touch and kiss his penis. He also was accused of taking pictures of her chest and caressing her body and bum twice.

Dionne’s young daughter and son were allegedly asleep in the same room. Details of the relationship between Dionne’s family and the victim’s family were discussed at trial. Testimonies from family members of both parties revealed Dionne was having an affair with the victim’s mother, The Day reported.

The victim’s mother, who has not been named, took the stand and described her affair with Dionne as a “sexting relationship.” However, Dionne’s wife testified that the aspiring TV star informed her it was a physical affair.

The source claimed to Radar that the victim’s mother would “constantly” talk about Dionne years before the November 2017 incident involving her daughter.

“She had an obsession with Chris,” the insider claimed.

The source added that Chris was always viewed as a guy around town who was “loved by everyone.”

“He loved to party, he loved to go out,” the source continued. “The verdict blows my mind. He wanted everyone to love him. He was a friendly guy.”

Dionne’s wife posted a cryptic quote from Martin Luther King Jr. on her Instagram account on Friday, October 18.

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear,” the wife posted.

She added the caption: “Stick with love! #goodmorning #love #life #smile #beautiful #happiness #new #decide #create #dream #imagine #be”

Dionne reportedly faces up to 25 years in prison for the two charges. He is expected to be sentenced in December.