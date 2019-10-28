Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Country singer Ned LeDoux’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Chokes To Death At Family Home Haven had just celebrated her birthday weeks ago.

Country singer Ned LeDoux is mourning the loss of his 2-year-old daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a press statement obtained by Taste of Country, “paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on Oct. 20 and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.”

On a Facebook post, LeDoux and his wife, Morgan, later confirmed their little girl had died after “a tragic choking accident in the home.”

LeDoux, who is the son of late country star and rodeo champ Chris LeDoux, celebrated their toddler’s second birthday just six weeks ago, on Sept. 15.

The “Brother Highway” singer is set to release his latest album, Dance With Your Spurs On, before the end of the year. He is scheduled to go on tour in December.

It’s not yet clear if his daughter’s tragic death will affect those plans.