Kylie Skin Care Exposed! Jenner Deemed 'Fraud' Over Viral Face Wash Video 'Take the filter off & give your customers the full truth at least,' fan fires.

Kylie Jenner should have done research on skin care before launching a skin care line, as RadarOnline.com can reveal her newest online tutorial has created serious backlash for the billionaire beauty queen!

On Thursday, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star posted a video on Twitter to demonstrate how to use her new sold-out KylieSkin facial cleanser.

In the now-viral video, Kylie pumps the cleanser into her palms and spreads it all over her face, forgetting to include her forehead. After massaging the cleanser in for 8 seconds, she then splashes her face with water and dries it off with a towel, which is covered in foundation after she is done.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the makeup mogul used a filter for the entire clip!

Needless to say, fans were not happy at all with her poor demonstration.

One Twitter user blasted Jenner in the comments, writing, “This just proves that Kylie did no type of research and doesn’t know what she’s doing at all, not even caring she might be damaging her fans faces with horrible advice.”

Beauty experts were also quick to point out that Kylie’s 8-second face wash was not sufficient, as it is recommended that a face wash last at least 60 seconds!

“60 seconds or longer gives the product enough time to start activating into your skin,” another user wrote, adding, “Take the filter off and give your customer’s the full truth at least!”

But her improper technique wasn’t the only thing criticized, another user called Kylie a flat-out “fraud!”

“Skincare ambassador my a**,” the user said. “You and your sister are frauds. Just say you go to an expensive dermatologist and they take care of everything for you. If you actually did the skin care routine you just showed us, you’d have acne on every inch of your face.”