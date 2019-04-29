Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian Moving On To Older Men After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: 'She's Being Super Picky' Reality star refuses to make 'the same mistake again.'

Khloe Kardashian is ready to get back to dating, but her criteria for potential suitors is stricter this time around, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to sources, the 34-year-old reality star is over dating younger men and will only settle down with a Los Angeles-based man over 30 years old.

Readers know Khloe was with Tristan Thompson for nearly three years before they officially broke up following his hook up with Kylie Jenner’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods.

Khloe was eight years his senior and was often traveling to Cleveland to accommodate his life as an NBA player. Now, she is ready for a mature and established man whose location is more convenient.

After all, the Good American star has been advised to steer away from athletes, specifically basketball players.

Radar reported her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live where he suggested it’s time to stop dating men who play basketball.

During the interview, she even admitted her grandmother tried to steer her away from them.

“I should have listened to MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that,” joked Khloe at the time.

Radar also exclusively learned that Khloe’s older sister Kim Kardashian warned her to stay away from NBA stars because she says “they’re all total a**holes.”

After her relationship with Tristan, a failed marriage to Lamar Odom, a former NBA player who nearly died after overdosing in a Las Vegas strip club in 2015, and connections to James Harden, Rashad McCants and Rick Fox, Khloe has raised the bar for her future beau.

Her specific list of requirements include a guy who prioritizes settling down over excessive partying with friends according to the informant. She is also looking for a guy who has his own money and is free of any baggage.

Added the insider: “Khloe wants someone who is based in Los Angeles, at least six foot tall and picks up after himself at home!”

“Khloe has had such bad luck with men that she’s determined she isn’t going to make the same mistake again,” an insider exclusively told Radar. She “is being super picky and won’t so much as consider dating someone unless he meets all of her criteria!”

