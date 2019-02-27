Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pam's Goal! Inside Anderson's Secret Summer Wedding To Soccer Stud Adil Rami Aging 'Baywatch' beauty accepted his proposal 'right away!'

Pam Anderson is set to say “I do” to French futbol boytoy Adil Rami in a few months — sending WikiLeaks weirdo Julian Assange to the sidelines, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

After an on-again, off-again romance, the 51-year-old aging Baywatch babe will wed the World Cup soccer stud, 33, this summer, according to sources.

“Pammy and Adil have talked marriage before, but this time she swears she’ll follow through with it!” tattled an insider.

The two met at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017, and Anderson rocked an asteroid-size ring at the World Cup tournament in Russia last July while cheering Rami to a win against Belgium.

But months later, Rami was seen with other women and Anderson resumed her bizarre private visits with wanted WikiLeaks hacker Julian, 47.

Despite that, the lovebirds reconnected, and Rami surprised Anderson with a romantic, old-fashioned proposal.

“He got down on one knee with a huge piece of bling and Anderson accepted right away!” dished a source.

They’ve agreed to a small summer wedding in France, said sources.

“Pam was torn between Julian and Adil, but Adil hung in there and won out!” added the insider.

