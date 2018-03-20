Brother Of Florida School Shooter Busted For Trespassing On Campus

The brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas campus in Parkland.

Zachary Cruz, 18, told deputies he went to the campus to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in,” according to the arrest report.

Officials previously warned the teen to stay away from the still-grieving campus.

Zachary’s older brother, Nikolas, 19, is charged in a 34-count indictment with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others during the shocking Valentine’s day massacre.

After his sibling’s deadly destruction was over, Zachary was put under a mental-health evaluation.

Zachary told investigators that as he drove home after hearing about the shootings he said, “I don’t want to be alive. I don’t want to deal with this stuff.”

He denied wanting to kill or harm himself.

