Police Recommended Mentally Unstable Florida School Shooter Be Committed Before Crime

The Florida school shooter responsible for killing 17 on Valentine’s Day was meant to be committed before his deadly crime. RadarOnline.com has learned that Nikolas Cruz gave so many signs of mental instability prior to the shooting, that authorities kept a regular record of his actions.

At one point, Cruz’s behavior got so bizarre that officials decided he should be forcibly committed, though the recommendation was never acted upon, according to Crime Online.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that school officials and a sheriff’s deputy suggested Cruz be Committed for mental evaluation — over one year before he opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The documents show that Cruz went on a downward spiral since the death of his mother, though his symptoms began when she was still alive.

At one point in the months leading up to the massacre, the 19-year-old wrote the word “kill” on his notebook, and told a classmate that he wanted to purchase a gun and use it.

The troubled criminal also began cutting himself because he was depressed and once claimed he’d drank gasoline threw it up. Calls were even made to local police by classmates who feared Nikolas Cruz would use a gun at school.

It is unclear why the recommendation was not followed up on, or why Nikolas Cruz was not involuntarily committed before his crime.

