Wendy Williams Opens Up About Horrific Graves Disease After On-Stage Collapse

Wendy Williams suffered a horrific health scare in Halloween 2017 when she collapsed on stage during a live show! Weeks later, she nearly fell again, and soon announced that she would be cancelling her appearances for three weeks to take care of he health. Now, in the first interview since her return, the beloved host is speaking out.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams, 53, told GMA following her health crisis.

“It’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat,” she continued, adding, “I’m not doing that anymore. Wendy first.”

Speaking to PEOPLE about her incident and recovery, Williams said: “I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it.”

“It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don’t necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago,” she added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Williams had previously opened up about her Graves disease diagnosis, saying she has known about it for nearly twenty years!

She confessed to the magazine that she skipped a doctor’s appointment to attend a business meeting, and when she began having strange symptoms, she didn’t believe they had anything to do with her illness.

“With the menopause, I wasn’t pointing a finger to any particular thing. I was just feeling like ‘All right, well I’m 53 and this is I guess how it’s supposed to be,'” she said, admitting that she blamed her symptoms on menopause rather than on her Graves disease.

“Even in October when I passed out on Halloween, that particular day when the EMTs got there I had high blood pressure, which I never have high blood pressure,” she recalled. “My blood pressure is always either perfect or low. It’s never high. But it was high and the lack of sodium so they were filling me with electrolytes, just fill, fill, fill, fill. I can’t believe that I got up after the commercial break and closed out the show.”

Williams then concluded saying that as much as she adores her job, she’s realized it’s time to take care of her health.

“I love doing the show, but I love me more,” she said. “So I’m going to take care of me, so I can be there for them.”

