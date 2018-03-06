Is Wendy Okay? Williams Reveals She’s Out Of Work For Another Two Weeks

Wendy Williams is out of work for two more weeks after announcing she would be taking some “much needed time off” to battle her Graves’ disease diagnosis, Radaronline.com has learned.

Though she was initially expected to return on March 7, today Williams revealed on Twitter she will instead be back on March 19. Meanwhile, Jerry O’Connell will fill in.

Hey @MrJerryOC thanks for being my guest host while I'm out getting some much needed rest. See you all Monday, March 19th! XOX, Wendy — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 6, 2018

On February 21, Williams announced that she would be taking time off to deal with health issues relating to hyperthyroidism and Graves disease.

Back in October, the sassy host had a scare when she abruptly fainted on live TV.

PHOTOS: What Fight? NeNe Leakes Parties In NY After Brawl As Wendy Williams Refuses To Discuss It On Air

The 53-year-old has been open about her battle with Graves disease. In 2010, she discussed her diagnosis and has since been public about her daily health struggles.

In January, during an open monologue of the show, Williams discussed her diagnosis.

“I am a woman afflicted with a disease,” she said. “I’ve explained this to you before, but apparently after nine years being on TV, we get new watchers everyday. So shout out to our viewers. I’ve explained this to you before, I got thyroid disease. I drank the iodine and take one pill a day. But along with the thyroid disease, I also have graves disease. It’s an autoimmune disease that leads to an overactive thyroid. So they’re kind of one in the same. So when you see my eyeballs pop out, know this. You are making fun of a sick woman.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.