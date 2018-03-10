Veterans Home Shooter Albert Wong Had Attended The Facility – Details

Killer Albert Wong had been dismissed from the Veterans Home of California, it has been revealed.

The 36-year-old former Army infantryman arrived at the veterans facility in Yountville on Friday morning with a rifle and exchanged gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy before crashing a farewell party for employees and taking captives.

A tense standoff between Wong and the police came to a grim end when officers entered the room he was in to find him and three women dead.

Christine Loeber, 48; Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales, 29, were killed during the attack.

PHOTOS: Mourning The Dead – Las Vegas Massacre Victims Identified

The former Army infantryman who authorities said shot and killed three people at the Veterans Home of California had been dismissed from a program at the facility not long before the shooting, a state senator said.

Authorities said Wong, 36, arrived at the veterans facility in Yountville on Friday morning with a rifle and exchanged gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy before crashing a farewell party for employees and taking captives.

Tragically, teams of federal, state and local law enforcement officials and hostage negotiators from three agencies had been unable to make contact with the gunman or the hostages throughout the day before the gruesome find.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Shooter Girlfriend’s Family Hires Criminal Defense Attorney

California Gov Jerry Brown ordered flags flown at half-staff at the capitol in memory of the victims.

Wong served in the Army as an infantryman with one tour in Afghanistan from 2011-2012.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.