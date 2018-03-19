Secret Health Crisis: Stressed Tori Spelling Going ‘Through Bouts Of Not Eating’

Tori Spelling is not just emotionally unstable, she’s physically unwell, an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Just two weeks after her husband Dean McDermott called cops to their Los Angeles mansion as he feared for her “well-being,” sources say Spelling experienced serious medical conditions as a result of the stress from her explosive meltdown.

“She goes through bouts of not eating when she’s stressed and has had stomach issues, intestinal issues and headaches,” a pal told Radar exclusively.

“She internalizes it all,” the worried friend said, adding that work is the only thing that helps keep Spelling’s mind off the stress. “The only hope of them to survive is for her to work,” dished the informant.

As Radar reported, cops were called to the couple’s home on March 1 after Spelling, 44, suffered a “panic attack” following a fight with her husband.

One week later, McDermott, 51, called cops again. Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office exclusively told Radar that the worried husband called 911 sometime before 11 am on March 7 because Spelling took off from their Woodland Hills, Los Angeles home.

According to a source, Spelling has been breaking down over the family’s infamous financial issues, health problems and constant disagreements with McDermott.

“Tori and Dean have been sleeping in separate bedrooms for the past six weeks,” a family insider claimed. “Things have been very bad at home between them.”

Meanwhile, Spelling was in such dire straits she pleaded with pal and former costar Jennie Garth, 45, to join her in another Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot because she “really needs the money.”

Garth, who has stood by Spelling’s side for decades, agreed to sign on out of pity, an insider claimed.

