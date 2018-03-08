‘Teen Mom’ Maci Naked On Camera: Son Calls Her Raunchy Role ‘Scary!’

Mom, you’re embarrassing me!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Maci Bookout will soon appear on an upcoming episode of nude survival show Naked & Afraid. And while the Teen Mom OG star was thrilled to strip down for her new role, her son Bentley was not so excited!

In a sneak preview of the new episode of MTV’s Teen Mom OG, the 9-year-old admits he feels uneasy about his mother’s new gig.

“I leave for Nicaragua in a couple days. What do you think about me actually doing it?” the 26-year-old mother of three asks her son in a scene filmed before she embarked on the Discovery Channel adventure.

“It’s scary, sort of,” Bentley responds.

“You don’t think I can make it?” she asks.

“No!” he says, adding that he thinks her partner will “tap out.”

But Bookout assures her son she will be just fine in the South American wilderness.

“I can survive without a man, I promise!” she insists. “I’m not quitting, baby!”

However, a source close to Bookout exclusively told Radar she lasted just three days surviving in the wilderness.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to report Bookout’s shocking new gig.

