Court Demands Bitter Exes Shannon & David Beador Hash Out Settlement In Nasty Divorce

An Orange County judge ordered angry exes Shannon and David Beador to hash out settlement offers in their nasty divorce before both are scheduled to appear back in court later this week, according to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

Things have grown increasingly hostile between the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her estranged husband after David accused Shannon of excessive drinking and purposely alienating him from their three teen daughters .

A judge on Monday ordered the feuding former couple to meet and discuss possible settlement offers and file their various documents by Thursday, March 15, before their scheduled court hearing the next day.

Shannon has asked for physical custody of their daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline and child support. In his response, David said Shannon makes much more money than he does and also claims his ex is “not fostering or encouraging a heathy father-child relationship” since his daughters have refused to interact with him since their separation.

According to Orange County Superior Court documents obtained by Radar Online, Shannon revealed that she earned exactly $423,205.80 last year. In the court documents, Shannon said she is a reality television personality who only works seasonally between 5-40 hours a week, but still collects a mid-six figure income.

Shannon filed for divorce from David in December. As RHOC fans know, the former couple struggled to maintain their broken marriage after David admitted he had an eight-month affair with a family friend, who also was married.

