Sad Discovery! Scott Baio’s Wife Renee Diagnosed With Brain Disease

Actor Scott Baio‘s wife Renee Sloan-Baio has been diagnosed with chronic microvascular brain disease.

Baio, 57, wrote on Twitter this morning: “Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know.”

The couple married in 2007 after meeting at the Playboy Mansion – they have two daughters Kalyn, 28 (his step-daughter) and Bailey, 10.

He added: “She was a former stuntwoman and had a massive brain injury in 92 due to a jet-ski accident.

“We don’t know if her tumors and this new disease has anything to do with this.

“All we know is she must live as stress-free, depression free and anxiety free life as possible and a get good amount of sleep each night. This new disease can cause strokes and dementia.”

Renee, 44, has been battling brain-related issues for several years.

Back in 2015 she revealed she had been diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor.

She told fans she hoped her openness would help educate others and bring awareness to the importance of getting checked out.

In recent times Baio has denied allegations that he sexually molested former co-star Nicole Eggert.

