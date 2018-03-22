Playing Dirty! David Beador Shuts Off Water In Shannon’s Home, Source Says

Shannon Beador and her three daughters were forced to live in inadequate conditions this week after The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s ex-husband David allegedly shut off the water in the family’s home!

David denied physically shutting off the water, but a source close to Shannon, 53, told RadarOnline.com exclusively, “David told Shannon that she needed to switch the utilities into her name, which she did. But David only told Shannon about the electric and gas. He didn’t say anything about the water prior to shutting it off!”

When contacted by Radar about the incident, which was first reported by People Magazine, David denied physically shutting off the water, insisting that he does not have that power.

“I did not turn off the water at my exes. I cannot do that. The city does that,” David told Radar exclusively.

“I complied with the court order as drafted by by ex’s counsel and signed by Shannon.”

As previously reported, Shannon was awarded joint legal and physical custody of their daughters Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13, last Friday in an Orange County court. Although she originally had requested $30,000 in spousal and child support, the RHOC star settled for a lesser amount of $22,500.

“Shannon just wants David to go away at this point and she wants to be done with all of it,” an insider said.

“She is focused now on her career and her children and she is killing it at the single mom game. The girls are safe and she is paid and that is all that she ever really wanted out of him.”

