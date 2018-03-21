Lisa & Ken Mourn Over Death Of Family Member: ‘One Of The Biggest Shocks Of My Life’

On Tuesday night’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, were devastated over a death in the family.

The dog rescue owners sobbed on camera over the grave of their beloved Pomeranian named Pink Dog in their backyard. Vanderpump explained the small dog had a heart attack and died suddenly.

“I don’t do well when we lose one of our furry little children,” Vanderpump said in tears to the camera.

Todd was having just as much of a hard time holding back his emotions as he placed pink flowers around the stone they installed in honor of the dog.

“It’s one of the biggest shocks of my life that she died that quickly,” said Todd. “I should have seen it coming. She wasn’t quite right in the morning.”

Vanderpump was a wreck over Todd’s guilt. “I don’t like to see Ken when he’s really sad or really stressed,” the dog lover said about her husband. “It’s not his fault.”

Vanderpump’s canine became the topic of conversation once again the following day, when Kyle Richards invited the ladies over for a candlelit séance with her medium friend, Rebecca.

Rebecca channeled not only Pink Dog, but all three of Vanderpump’s furry ones who have passed. “They love you so much,” Rebecca communicated to Vanderpump.

Meanwhile, Rebecca freaks the women out as she channels one of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s sixth grade friends who passed away from horse riding. Then, Erika Girardi reveals she has psychic abilities and had a past life as a kidnapped boy on a ship.

“There are two people’s lives I have seen in pictures move, and I’ve seen their entire existence,” Girardi revealed. “They’re two people that if I told you their names you’d be like, ‘No fucking way.'”

In addition to the paranormal talk, Girardi apologized to Arroyave for her epic lash out over the infamous amnesia comment. Then she happily invited all of the women to accompany her to Berlin for a work gig.

Although, the Pretty Mess author revealed what would happen if their husbands didn’t allow them to come overseas: “I will call your husbands and possibly give them all blow jobs!” []

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

