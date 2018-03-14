‘Don’t F**k With Me!’ Erika Makes Teddi Break Down In Tears

On last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave left a dinner in tears after Erika Girardi told her not to “f**k” with her.

The hysterics began at dinner, where Arroyave was stuck defending herself against both Dorit Kemsley and Girardi. Kemsley was discussing Arroyave’s interference in a previous fight where Kemsley called Vanderpump “needy.” Kemsley informed Arroyave that “no one” else felt she was “bad mouthing” Vanderpump.

That’s when Arroyave reminded Girardi that she once called Kemsley’s comments offensive, which Girardi vehemently denied. Arroyave, however, didn’t back down.

“You pretending that it’s full amnesia right now is confusing,” Arroyave told Girardi.

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer then fired back.

“Don’t ever say I’m pretending because I’m telling you the truth,” Erika said in anger. “I don’t remember saying that. Don’t ever say that to me again. Don’t f**k with me like that. You don’t want that. Don’t ever, ever do that to me.”

Arroyave appeared shocked. “I did not realize that comment would have upset you to that point, I apologize,” the accountability coach told Girardi.

“You’re basically calling me a liar, like I’m changing my story for convenience,” Girardi slammed Arroyave once more. “No girl, I don’t remember. Period.”

Meanwhile, Arroyave exits the dinner in tears, and on her way out, Kemsley has one last word with her.

“I’m the one that’s upset with you!” Kemsley tells Arroyave. “You’re not allowed to be upset.”

“Leave me alone!” Arroyave yells as she leaves in tears and enters a car outside the restaurant.

Girardi did not show any remorse for upsetting Arroyave.

“I’m not apologizing, don’t ask for it, because you’re not going to get it Miss Crybaby,” Girardi told the camera.

Also in the episode, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky decided to purchase a new house. Kemsley is also busy working on her new bathing suit line with PK.

A sneak peek of next week’s episode shows Richards holding a séance for the ladies at her home. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.

