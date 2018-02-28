Forced Friendship? Lisa Tells Dorit They’re Only Friends By Association!

On last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump slammed Dorit Kemsley by admitting they are only friends by association.

The drama continued in New York City from last week’s episode, when Kyle Richards shouted expletives at both co-stars for being disloyal.

This week, all three ladies took turns apologizing to one another. The first was Vanderpump, who tried squashing her beef with Kemsley minutes before the two left to attend Richards’ clothing store for a trunk show. Vanderpump’s delivery, however, went all wrong.

“How are we going to work it out?” Vanderpump asked Kemsley. “I love you mainly on the strength of loving your husband and wanting to love you.”

PHOTOS: Mean Girls At War! ‘RHOBH’ Cast Gangs Up On Newcomer Eden Sassoon

Kemsley immediately interjected, “That hurts.”

“I thought we have a far better relationship than that,” Kemsley added.

Vanderpump then tried to take back her words.

“Listen to me! I became friends with you because of your husband and I love him so much,” Vanderpump pleaded. “I have grown to love you and it’s an authentic friendship.”

PHOTOS: It’s War! Inside Erika Girardi & Dorit Kemsley’s Nasty ‘RHOBH’ Feud

Then, in a confessional to the camera, Vanderpump explained she’s known Dorit’s husband, PK for years.

“He is right in the middle of a whole group of friends who we all go back years in England and Europe and I don’t want anything to rock that boat,” the Vanderpump Dogs Rescue owner said.

Kemsley accepted the apology – and then it was time for the two to make up with Richards, who was busy entertaining her trunk show guests including The Fat Jewish and New York housewife Bethenny Frankel.

Within the store, Kemsley confronts Richards to smooth things over.

PHOTOS: Getting Serious! Vicki Gunvalson’s Boyfriend Takes Front & Center In Family Christmas Card

“I’ve said numerous times one of the best things about entering this group was the friendship that I made with you,” Kemsley told Richards. “The three of us together – we have the best time.”

Richards accepted her apology. Later in the episode, it was Vanderpump’s turn to take a stab at an apology – for a second time.

“I mean this one thousand percent. I made a mistake,” Vanderpump admitted to Richards. “There’s no buts, ifs, ands, or howevers. None of that. I am sorry that I neglected you and I didn’t realize that you were that upset.”

The longtime BFFS had been fighting since the housewives went to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave‘s Orange County beach house. Richards and Vanderpump suddenly reverted back to normal as they sipped wine.

“Any apology from Lisa, I’ll take it,” Richards said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.