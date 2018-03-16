‘RHOA’ Reunion Brawl: Kim Slams Kenya’s ‘Fake Marriage’

Kim Zolciak brought out her claws during the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, fighting with all of the women but mostly directing her anger towards Kenya Moore, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Before Moore dropped the bombshell news that she was pregnant, she and Zolciak went at each other as they battled over Moore’s “fake marriage.”

“Kim and Kenya fought for at least an hour and a half,” an insider snitched to Radar. “Kenya told Kim she was tired of her marriage being attacked. She took a lot of digs at Kroy, too.”

Meanwhile, Zolciak and NeNe Leakes fought about the infamous cockroach video Zolciak’s 21-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann posted – but ultimately it was Zolciak’s fight with Moore that resulted in Kroy Biermann’s wife storming off the stage!

“Kenya wasn’t afraid of Kim and she wouldn’t back down. She just kept attacking her. Kim held her own as long as she could,” the insider told Radar.

“But Kim eventually had enough, and she walked off the stage in tears in a typical Housewives move,” the insider continued.

As Radar previously reported, Zolciak was being considered as Moore’s replacement if she were to get the boot from RHOA for being so difficult during filming.

“Kim knew she needed to bring the drama, and she does, so it looks good for her to become a full-time housewife when the contracts go out in a few weeks,” the source told Radar.

