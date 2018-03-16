Kenya Drops Major Baby Bombshell: ‘Yes, I’m Pregnant!’

Oh baby!

Kenya Moore dropped the major bombshell that she is pregnant during The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion taping and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details.

“Kenya was getting grilled about her secret marriage and Andy point blank asked her if she was pregnant,” a show insider snitched to Radar.

“Andy asked her about her being spotted at the fertility clinic and said: ‘Are you pregnant?’ and Kenya said yes.”

Cynthia Bailey gushed over the baby news, but the snitch told Radar that the rest of ladies were skeptical of the news.

“Kenya didn’t look pregnant; all of the ladies have had kids and they totally didn’t believe her.”

Moore’s pregnancy was first reported by the Love B Scott website.

And she was still on the RHOA chopping block, according to the show insider.

“No one really believes Kenya is pregnant and the producers think that she said she was pregnant in order to get signed up for the next season https://radaronline.com/videos/kenya-moore-fired-rhoa-kim-zolciak-replace/ . This was a last-ditch effort to get a contract,” the source told Radar.

Under fire for her secret marriage and refusal to film with her husband, Marc Daly, who sat in her dressing room during filming, Moore “played the last card she had,” the source said.

