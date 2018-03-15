‘RHOA’ Reunion Taping Explodes: Kandi & NeNe Slam Porsha In Brutal Fight!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta dug into each other immediately during the reunion show with an epic fight — and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details about the rage-filled filming.

“The taping started with Porsha and Kandi getting into it,” a set insider told Radar about Williams and Burruss arguing over the shocking drug and sexual assault claims from last season. “Then NeNe chimed in! It was intense!”

“Two hours into the taping and things were going crazy,” the source added.

Burruss said that she was not ready to forgive Williams for her part in the rumor, admittedly started by former costar Phaedra Parks.

“I don’t want to let it go, f**k her. Just kidding,” Burruss said on a recent episode of RHOA after Williams fled the group’s Barcelona trip.

According to the insider, “Porsha finally apologized.”

Kim Zolciak was also at the taping, prepping for a fight with Leakes after their season-long feud the source told Radar.

And Kenya Moore was on hand to defend her secret marriage to Marc Daly and refusal to film with him.

In an unsurprising move, “Marc didn’t show up for filming,” the source told Radar.

As Radar previously reported, Moore is on the chopping block for her secrecy and diva behavior.

As per usual, Andy Cohen hosted, and stars Cynthia Bailey and Sheree Whitfield, and friends Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton were there for the fights.

