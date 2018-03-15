Trump’s Son Escapes Death After Rotor Flies Off Family-Owned Helicopter

President Donald Trump’s eldest son narrowly escaped death when a rotor flew off a family-owned helicopter — and sources speculated the incident was hushed up to prevent exposing a terrorist plot!

Government documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com reveal Donald Trump Jr. survived the incident thanks to the heroic pilot and two Secret Service agents on board.

The helicopter made a harrowing emergency landing on June 14, 2017 — yet another chilling example of the First Family under siege — and sources now believe the incident was intentionally kept quiet to deprive suspected saboteurs from publicizing their near-victory!

But Federal Aviation Administration records — revealed here for the first time — describe how a tail rotor on a Sikorsky helicopter owned by the Trump Organization suddenly flew off during a descent into NYC.

PHOTOS: Lost Photo Album! Take A Look At The Trump Family — As You’ve Never Seen Them Before

The helicopter was set to land after making a 230-mile flight from Washington, D.C.

Records show none of the passengers — Donald Jr., the agents and the pilot — suffered any injuries. But aviation experts told Radar the incident would have spelled certain death if the rotor had detached at a higher altitude.

“It wouldn’t surprise me that someone was trying to target the Trump family,” said Bart Rossi, a renowned political psychologist.

Meanwhile, a Radar investigation has uncovered an alarming pattern of near-misses involving helicopters and President Trump.

PHOTOS: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Meeting With Vladimir Putin — To OVERTHROW Dictators!

The nightmare emergency landing in 2017 was eerily similar to a 1989 incident when a main rotor blade separated on a Trump Organization helicopter.

The aircraft crashed into a wooded area in New Jersey, killing two pilots and three Trump executives on board.

At the time, the future president acknowledged he would have been aboard had he not decided at the last minute not to fly!

The National Transportation Safety Board blamed the manufacturer for a scratch on the rotor for the fatal crash.

PHOTOS: Furious Hillary Clinton Catches Husband Bill Eyeballing Donald Trump’s Daughter Ivanka

But former Bill Clinton henchman Larry Nichols said both snafus have a sinister whiff.

“Guys who have enough money to pull off a presidential run are a threat to the establishment,” he said. “And that same establishment will try to murder the outsider and their families wherever they can!”

President Trump travels in Air Force One and Marine One, while family members rely on his private air fleet.

PHOTOS: President Trump Makes Plans To Bond With The Queen Over A Round Of Golf

“You can put a cocoon around Trump, but you can’t fully isolate his family — and the bad guys know it,” explained Nichols.

After the latest incident, the Trump name was covered up as the Sikorsky was hoisted to a repair facility. That’s a sign the president likely wanted to avoid publicity that might help enemies succeed in harming him or his family.

“He did not want to admit that there’s anybody out there that would be doing something like this and just passed it along, played the tough guy role,” Rossi added.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.