He ‘Told Me He Loved Me!’ Playboy Model Makes Shocking Claims About Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has spoken out for the first time about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. In a shocking interview with CNN, the brunette beauty told all on her relationship with the now-president, and how she fell in love with him despite knowing he was married.

McDougal told CNN that the affair began in 2006, shortly after Melania welcomed her and Trump’s only child, Barron.

“When I look back where I was back then, I know it’s wrong,” McDougal, 47, said in tears. “I’m really sorry for that.”

The two reportedly met in June of that year, during a filming for The Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion. Radar readers know this is also the way Donald Jr. met his alleged mistress Aubrey O’Day!

“He said hello and then throughout the night it was kind of obvious that there was an attraction,” McDougal said. Trump, 71, then asked for her phone number and they began speaking, eventually planning a date inside a Beverly Hills hotel.

They were “intimate” that night, according to McDougal, and she felt “terrible” when he offered her money at the end of the night.

“The look on my face must have been so sad,” she said. “I looked at him and said ‘That’s not me, I’m not that kind of girl.’ I got over it, but it did hurt.”

Despite suggesting that Trump treated her like a prostitute, McDougal claimed their visits became regular after their first meeting. The model — who was playmate of the year in 1998 – and the mogul allegedly saw each other at least five times a month for the next 10 months!

Regardless of the controversy circling their affair, McDougal told CNN that “there were real feelings between the two of us.” She called Trump a “sweet” and “charming” man and even said she had hoped to “maybe” marry him one day.

“He always told me that he loved me,” she added.

McDougal said that she decided to end the romance on April 2007 because it was “tearing” her apart.

Speaking of playing a part in Trump’s infidelity toward his wife, the model stated: “What can you say except ‘I’m sorry.’ I wouldn’t want it done to me.”

As Radar readers know, Karen McDougal’s account comes after porn star Stormy Daniels told all about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, which reportedly occurred around the same time!

Trump has denied all claims, and wife Melania, 47, has failed to speak out about the accusations.

Stay with Radar for updates.

