Porn Star Stormy Daniels Sues Donald Trump, Says ‘Hush Hush’ Agreement Is Invalid!

Porn star Stormy Daniels has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, claiming the $130K non-disclosure agreement she signed is invalid, because he never signed it!

Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — also claimed Trump’s longtime attorney tried to silence her right before the 2016 election.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the outspoken model previously said that her affair with Trump began shortly after his wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron. The sexual relationship allegedly lasted from 2006 to 2007, after which she was made to sign a “hush hush” agreement.

The agreement was disclosed in Daniels’ lawsuit, which she filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to a report.

In the agreement, Trump is referred to as David Dennison, and Daniels as Peggy Peterson. A separate page, however, reveals the parties’ true identities.

In the suit, Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, claimed that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, tried to shut Daniels up in order to protect the President, and the attempts have allegedly continued even after the election.

“To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and ‘shut her up’ in order to ‘protect Mr. Trump’ continue unabated,” read the lawsuit.

While Donald Trump has never publicly spoken about his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, lawyer Michael Cohen did address the topic once, saying that he paid the curvy model out of his own pocket!

