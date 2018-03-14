‘They’re Dead!’ Chilling 911 Calls From Florida School Shooting Released

The chilling 911 calls from inside the Parkland School shooting this past February 14, have been released — and the words are heartbreaking.

There are people here, they’re all bleeding,” whispered a female freshman on the phone after Nikolas Cruz opened fire. “They’re going to die.”

The police operator told the girl to stay quiet as she sobbed uncontrollably on the phone.

In the audio, the student is heard saying that she was sitting next to three people who got shot by the 19-year-old inside their classroom. Two of them, she said, were dead.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Chilling Videos Exposed

“They’re dead,” she said. “There’s blood dripping … oh, my god.”

A teacher from inside the same classroom also called 911, telling police:”I’m in a classroom The lights are off. The door is locked. But a student was shot. It went through the door.” She added that the male student was twitching, bleeding all over and unable to breathe.

“He’s by your room,” replied the operator. “Everyone stay quiet,”

PHOTOS: ‘Never Again!’ Students Gather Outside White House In Protest Against Gun Violence

Police later told a worried parent that they were receiving”a lot of calls from that 1200 building,” which was were freshmen took classes at the institution. The operator also answered calls by various concerned parents and individuals, assuring them that cops were on their way and everyone should remain calm.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Cruz killed 17 innocent people and injured at least 50 when he opened fire at the Florida high school on Valentine’s Day. He is now likely to face the death penalty.

Today, March 14, students organized the national walkout to protest gun violence all over the nation. Hundreds gathered outside the White House with powerful signs and messages in hopes of finally having their voices heard — one month after the deadly school shooting.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.