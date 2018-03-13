Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For Nikolas Cruz In Horrific School Shooting

Calling the crime “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” Florida prosecutors announced Tuesday they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The 19-year-old entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Valentine’s Day and opening fire, killing 17 people.

“On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Broward State Attorney Michael J. Satz announced he intends to seek the death penalty in the case against Nikolas

Jacob Cruz,” according to a formal press release. “Satz formally submitted the Notice of Intent to Seek Death with the Clerk of Courts.”

Cruz is charged with 17-counts of Premeditated Murder in the First-Degree and 17-counts of Attempted Murder in the First-Degree in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

