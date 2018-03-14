RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
‘Never Again!’ Students Gather Outside White House In Protest Against Gun Violence
Hundreds of students nationwide have organized protests to stand up against gun violence. Teens everywhere in the United States decided to do a walkout this March 14, in hopes of raising awareness and prompting legal action in regard to gun control. The rallies come after a series of recent school shootings took place around the country, killing many innocent youths, and threatening the lives of thousands more. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the powerful photos.
School shootings have become an epidemic in the United States. As Radar readers know, at least five deadly incidents have occurred around the country in the past five months — and students have had enough. While President Donald Trump has been reluctant to establish harsher laws when it comes to gun control, angry teens and families have taken it upon themselves to show their dissatisfaction for the lack of safety that gun violence has created nationwide.
This Wednesday, hundreds gathered outside the White House to display their protest signs for the government to see. Many also left shoes to symbolize the innocent lives lost as a result of uncontrolled gun violence.
"How many tears, how much blood will it take?" a powerful sign carried by a brave, protesting student read. "How many more kids need to die?" read another.
Students used the hashtags #NationalWalkoutDay, #NotOneMore and #FightingGunViolence as they shared photos of their protest signs and inspiring messages.
Celebrities and authorities impressed by the students' will and power have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the inspiring gun violence protests, though the President has remained radio silent. "There's gun violence in our schools and on our streets and we want to show the members of Congress and other adults in our lives that we are fed up with being unsafe," Madison Thomas, national college coordinator for Women's March Youth Empower, said to PEOPLE. "We're finally taking a stand and showing unified support for gun reform." Worried parents and individuals are now reaching out to members of Congress in hopes of prompting them to issue a sensible gun legislation. #EnoughIsEnough.
