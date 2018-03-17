Nun Blasts Katy Perry Over $10 Million Convent Deal Leaving Her With Nothing

A nun has blasted Katy Perry for her part in a $10 million convent property deal that went south.

Sister Rita Callanan claims she has been left with nothing after the bitter fight with the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Maryover the convent. And to make matters worse her friend and fellow nun Sister Holzmann recently tragically collapsed and died in a Los Angeles courtroom while pleading their case.

She said: “On March 9th, 2018 we tragically lost Sister Catherine Rose, my beloved fellow IHM Sister and original organizer of this GoFundMe campaign.

PHOTOS: LSD, Feuds & Satanism! Katy Perry’s Parents Expose Dirty Family Secrets In Epic Rant</s

“She was my cherished partner in this ongoing legal battle to keep our convent. It is now more important than ever to continue this fight and for our cause to prevail.”

It is the latest blow for Perry who was slammed recently for kissing a teenage American Idol contestant.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry and Her Fab Fashion

And now Sister Callanan has vowed to keep on fighting and asked the public to help the cause, setting up a GoFundMe page to help with their legal costs.

Sister Callanan and Holzman, wanted to sell the historic 1920’s building to Dana Hollister who owns several star-studded restaurants and bars in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom ESCAPE To London After DNC

But Perry disputed the sale in court and a judge decided Hollister knew that the nuns didn’t have the authority to sell the property to her.

The jury instructed Hollister to pay $5 million in legal fees, $6.7 million to the Los Angeles archdiocese and another $3.3 million to Perry’s company.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston’s Packed On ‘Nearly 50 pounds’ Amid Marriage Meltdown, Claims Source

But the wealthy restaurateur has filed for bankruptcy and the ruling has been put on hold – the judge has now asked for a report by May 8.

PHOTOS: LSD, Feuds & Satanism! Katy Perry’s Parents Expose Dirty Family Secrets In Epic Rant

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.