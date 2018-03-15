‘Meet The Putmans’ Star Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Gun Charge

TLC star Brandon Putman pleaded not guilty to a felony gun charge, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Putman’s lawyer Brian Lennon confirmed to Radar that Putman appeared in court Thursday morning and entered a not guilty plea.

“We look forward to telling our side of the story at the appropriate time,” Lennon told Radar.

Last month, a grand jury indicted Putman on the charge of receipt or possession of a firearm unregistered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, Radar reported.

The TLC star was charged after allegedly attempting to make an AR-15 gun fully automatic. Court documents state Putman allegedly entered a gun shop in Elkton, Michigan on Nov. 28, 2017 and asked the owner to create 10 duplicates of a metal firearm part he brought in.

Putman’s request was reported to the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A special agent took on the case and confirmed the shop owner’s suspicions.

Putman, 31, is one of 26 family members who live under the same roof. Their unconventional lives are documented on the TLC show, Meet The Putmans.

The gun charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

