‘Meet The Putmans’ Star Indicted on Felony Gun Charge

TLC star Brandon Putman has been formally indicted on a felony gun charge after allegedly attempting to make an AR-15 gun fully automatic, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putman, 31, is one of 26 family members whose unconventional lives are documented on the show Meet The Putmans. The large family all lives under one roof in Pigeon, Michigan.

According to a court official of the Eastern District Court in Michigan, a grand jury indicted Putman on the charge of receipt or possession of a firearm unregistered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record on Feb. 28.

As Radar previously reported, Putman allegedly entered a gun shop in Elkton, Michigan on Nov. 28, 2017 and asked the owner to create 10 duplicates of a metal firearm part he brought in. The owner later discovered the part “was very similar to a full-automatic conversion sear for an AR-15,” according to court records.

This activity was reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A special agent took on the case and confirmed the shop owner’s suspicions.

Last month, Putman was released on an unsecured bond set at $10,000. He was given until March 7 to turn in his passport, and any firearms, weapons or destructive devices. The court also ordered the TLC star to stay in the state of Michigan.

Putman is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on March 15.

