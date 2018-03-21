Sleazy Matt Lauer Dumped By Longtime Long Island Pals After Shocking Sex Scandal

Today show sleazebag Matt Lauer has been dumped by his closest Long Island bros, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Insiders claimed both classic rock icon Billy Joel and radio bad boy Howard Stern are heading for the hills to avoid being stained by Lauer’s seedy reputation!

“These guys don’t exactly have the best track records in their own married lives, and they also have their careers to protect,” a source told Radar.

Though Joel, 68, got married for a fourth time, to equestrian Alexis Roderick, 36, and Howard, 64, deserted his first wife to marry model and actress Beth Ostrosky, 45, BOTH have avoided being stained by 60-year-old Lauer’s seedy reputation!

The last thing they need is to be painted with the same brush as the disgraced morning newsman, according to sources close to all three Long Island, N.Y., residents.

Lauer was sacked last November by NBC following a long string of sexual harassment allegations at the network — and a Radar probe uncovered evidence of an astonishing 11 affairs over the course of his 19-year marriage to former model Annette Roque!

“Whenever they had get-togethers, Matt would never show up with Annette, and the other wives don’t want their guys anywhere near him,” our source spilled.

Insiders added the “Piano Man” singer will no longer have Matt sitting in the front row of his shows, and even shock jock Howard is burying him on the air!

Though they were reluctant to slam their pal at first, neither want to rock the boat with their own wives — and have officially jumped ship on Lauer!

