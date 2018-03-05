Mary J. Blige Secretly Settles Divorce Just 2 Days Before Oscars!

Mary J. Blige has finalized her divorce from Kendu Isaacs, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The singer finalized the divorce on Friday, March 2, just two days before making history at the Oscars, a court official exclusively told Radar.

Blige, 47, filed for divorce in July 2016, and has been locked in a bitter battle over spousal support since. In January, Isaacs claimed the divorce was taking a toll on his health, People reported.

Despite the nasty split, Blige seems to have started 2018 on a positive note. On Sunday, the Mudbound actress made history, as she is the first person to receive double nominations for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress.

Last August, the Oscar-nominated singer-actress was photographed looking fit as she vacationed by the beach by herself.

