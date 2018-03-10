Liz Hurley Makes Appeal To Catch Thugs Who Stabbed Her Male Model Nephew

Actress Liz Hurley wants to catch the evil thugs who stabbed her 21-year-old nephew Miles Hurley.

The male model cheated death after the attack narrowly missed his vital organs as Hurley rushed to be his side after the attack in London.

The star, 52, took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news, thanking fans for their support in what she described as an “appalling time” for the family.

She wrote: “My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night.

“The police & hospital are being fantastic.

“Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family.

“The police will be appealing for witnesses.”

Miles, 21, was attacked in Nine Elms, South West London, at 8pm on Thursday following an assault by a group of men and was rushed to hospital.

It is understood that he was stabbed several times in the horrific attack, and the Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement that another 21-year-old was also stabbed.

They described the two boy’s conditions as not life threatening or life changing.

The police statement read: “Police were called at 20.52 on Thursday, 8 March to Ascalon Street, SW8 following reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds to his back.

“Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds.

“They were both taken by LAS to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

“They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

“There have been no arrests.”

The actress is very close to her nephew whose mom is her older sister Kate Curran, 54.

Miles has done shoots for fashion king Roberto Carvalli and Dolce & Gabbana, and is signed top modeling agency Next Model Management.

