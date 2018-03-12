Kylie Debuts Post-Baby Belly Just Weeks After Giving Birth — See The Shocking Photo

Kylie Jenner is back – and not afraid to show off her curvaceous Kardashian-like body!

While doing a short Q&A on Twitter Sunday night, the 20-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star shared a belly-bearing selfie taken with BFF Jordyn Woods. In the caption, she wrote, “back at it!”

back at it again A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:40pm PST

Jenner appears to have already dropped a significant amount of the baby weight she gained leading up to baby Stormi’s birth!

Travis Scott’s voluptuous baby mama revealed what caused her to gain weight during her pregnancy.

“Eggos,” Jenner said during the Q&A. “I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven’t had one since I had her. So strange! lol.”

However, it’s more than cutting out the eggos that has helped Jenner shed the baby fat!

“Kylie is not listening to the advice of her docs at all on this one and she has already made an appointment to start with cool sculpting,” a source previously told Radar.

“She wants to make her comeback reveal just as dramatic as she did the reveal of her pregnancy and does not want anyone to witness her going through the process.”

