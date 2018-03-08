Family Feud Explodes! Kyle Richards Slams Her Sister In Lawsuit

Kyle Richard’s legal catfight over her sister Kim Richard’s dog rages on!

New court documents show Kyle has asked the court to be released from any responsibility for Kim’s pit bull attacking Paige Sanderson after the stylist named both sisters in a lawsuit, reported theblast.com.

Sanderson claimed the horrific attack occurred in 2016 when she went to the Kim’s Encino, Calif., home to help her before a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills event.

According to Sanderson, she saw the pit bull, Kingsley, and ran to the bathroom because she was scared.

Kim, 53, reassured her that everything would be okay, but when Sanderson emerged, Kingsley, who the reality star got as a puppy in 2013, allegedly attacked, ripped her clothing, and bit her crotch and abdomen areas, causing multiple serious injuries.

Sanderson sued Kim for emotional distress and other damages, and she added Kyle on to the lawsuit since the reality star owned the property where Kim lived with Kingsley.

However, in Kyle’s new filing, she tells the court she should not be a defendant and asked to be dismissed from the case since she only purchased Kim’s condo, doesn’t collect rent, and was not at the condo when the alleged attack occurred.

She noted in the legal papers that she “is not the owner, keeper or controller of Kingsley.”

Kyle, 49, threw shade at her sister when she also revealed that she had no idea Kim had the pit bull on the property and that she would not have allowed the pet to be there had she known.

As Radar reported, Kingsley has allegedly attacked multiple people in the past, including Kyle’s own daughter, Alexia, which caused major family drama at the time.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for May 16 in Van Nuys, Calif.

