Who Needs Hoda? Kathie Lee Vying To Take Over ‘Today’ Show Solo!

Absence doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder! In fact, Kathie Lee Gifford now wants to fly solo for the fourth hour of the Today show, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

Radar’s spies learned Gifford, 64, had “a blast” — and a boost in ratings! — during the two weeks her co-host, Hoda Kotb, 53, spent in South Korea for the Winter Olympics !

“Those two weeks were the most fun Kathie Lee had on the show in years!” a television source told Radar exclusively. “She was able to run the show completely her way, which she also enjoyed — quite a bit!”

PHOTOS: New Mom At 52! Hoda Cradles Adopted Baby Before Returning To Work

Gifford introduced a live audience to the show, which brought back memories of her time with Regis Philbin — and more viewers responded by tuning in!

Insiders also spilled that Gifford initially felt betrayed by Kotb for leaving her alone and basking in the white hot spotlight at the Winter Games — but when she saw how well she could do on her own, her attitude brightened big-time!

Added the source: “Now she’s telling pals that she’d be thrilled to have the opportunity all by herself!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.