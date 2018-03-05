Katharine McPhee Wants To Rent Hollywood Home For $12,500 Per Month!

Want to live like a star?

Well, now you can, because American Idol beauty Katharine McPhee wants to rent her stunning Hollywood home for $12,500 per month.

McPhee, 33, who had been romantically linked with David Foster, 68, originally bought the home for $2,050,000 last year.

The 3,527 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, house is in a prime location and boasts several unique features.

A source revealed: “Katharine has listed the place and she is looking for somebody to rent it from her. It is a beautiful Spanish 1930’s style home and has a cool turret style entrance.

PHOTOS: Britney Spears Rents Her Mansion In Thousand Oaks

“It boasts a step-down living room with wood-beamed ceilings, skylights and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace serves as the interior centerpiece. There are two master suites and a sun room on the upper level, while the main floor features a den with a wet bar.

“There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a cool private courtyard offers an outdoor kitchen and dining area.

“Katharine put a long of money into her home and she really sees it as a long term investment.”

PHOTOS: See Inside Beyonce & Jay Z’s $2.6M New Orleans Mansion

The cool three story house was originally built for silent screen star Agnes Ayres, who appeared opposite Rudolph Valentino in ‘The Sheik’.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed how the McPhee went through a difficult divorce with former husband Nick Cokas.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.